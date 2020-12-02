Menu
Virginia Edwards
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1957
DIED
November 30, 2020
Virginia Edwards's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beam Funeral Service website.

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC 28752
Dec
3
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Glenwood Independent Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service
