Virginia Embrey
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1936
DIED
December 2, 2020
Virginia Embrey's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman in Quitman, TX .

Published by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
