Virginia Fisher
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1941
DIED
November 27, 2020
Virginia Fisher's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, NM .

Published by Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Eastside Church of Christ
2012 Huntzinger Ave, Farmington, New Mexico 87401
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
