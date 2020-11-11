Virginia Gordon's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Hillcrest Chapel in Newnan, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins Hillcrest Chapel website.
Published by Higgins Hillcrest Chapel on Nov. 11, 2020.
