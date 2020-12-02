Menu
Virginia Greene
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1950
DIED
October 30, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Virginia Greene's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKenzie Mortuary in Whiteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKenzie Mortuary website.

Published by McKenzie Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McKenzie Mortuary
