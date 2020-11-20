Menu
Virginia Hanson
1921 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1921
DIED
November 17, 2020
Virginia Hanson's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bosk Funeral Home in Fitchburg, MA .

I want to extend my sincere sympathy to Virginia's family . I enjoyed her friendship for many years at the Senior Club meetings in Ashby . She was such a nice person as was Herbert .
Betty Bernhardt
Friend
November 19, 2020
We were so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. She was such a caring person who holds a special place in our memories of Emanuel and family times. We were talking about our beautiful wedding cake that she made 48 years ago the last time we saw her. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Deidra (Johnson) and Roland Fournier
Deidra Fournier
Friend
November 19, 2020