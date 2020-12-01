Menu
Virginia Hilchuk
1923 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1923
DIED
November 25, 2020
Virginia Hilchuk's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Apopka, FL .

Published by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
