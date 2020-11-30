Menu
Virginia Huckabee
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1926
DIED
November 25, 2020
Virginia Huckabee's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ryan's Crossing Cemetery
12237 Hwy 17, Montevallo, Alabama 35115
Funeral services provided by:
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton
