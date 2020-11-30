Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia Huggins
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1930
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Virginia Huggins's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Popkess Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Popkess Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Lying in State
Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534
Nov
18
Lying in State
Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534
Nov
19
Lying in State
Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534
Nov
21
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1031 South 12th, Sabetha, Kansas 66534
Funeral services provided by:
Popkess Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.