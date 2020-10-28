It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother Virginia Jaramillo. Mom passed away on October 26, 2020, after a tough fight with Parkinson's and Dementia.



Our mother was born on February 12th, 1934, in Red Mesa, Colorado to Fidel and Cedia Valdez.



Mom was raised in Delta Colorado where she met and married our dad, Wilfred Jaramillo on February 16, 1952.



Mom was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Growing up mom always made sure we were dressed nice and had a good meal at the end of every day. She made sure all of her grandkids were taught right from wrong. Mom was self-employed as a professional housekeeper and she always referred to her clients as "my ladies".



We want to thank Deb, Jessica and their staff at Sunridge Assisted Living of Roy for taking great care of mom and for always being there for our family.



Mom is survived by her four children James (Debbie) Jaramillo of Hooper, Steven Jaramillo of Roy, Janet (Fred) Martinez of Hooper, and Debra (Brett) Boyce of Clinton, Utah along with 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Mom is also survived by sisters Mary Ann Barela and Bernice Crespin both of Delta, Colorado.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wilfred Jaramillo; parents Fidel and Cedia Valdez; sisters Katherine Roybal and Fidelia Montoya; brothers Steven and Frank Valdez.



Mom, you will be forever in our hearts in our thoughts and prayers. There won't be a day that goes by that we won't think about you; we'll always remember how beautiful you were; we'll remember the wonderful food you made (like those famous cinnamon rolls); can't forget about the beans and tortillas; and how you always told it like it is. It is comforting to know you're dancing in heaven with dad and one day we will all be together again. Rest in Peace Mom. We love you.



Graveside services will be held at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St. Ogden, UT, Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at 11 AM. Friends and family are welcome.



The family requests everyone please wear a mask and obeys the current social distancing guidelines.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.