Virginia Jolls's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home website.
Published by Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.