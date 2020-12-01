Menu
Virginia Kocher
1939 - 2020
December 21, 1939
November 26, 2020
United Methodist Church
Virginia Kocher's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graumlich Funeral Home in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graumlich Funeral Home website.

Published by Graumlich Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Graumlich Funeral Home
The South High School Alumni Association and its Board of Directors want to express our sympathy and send condolences at the death of your loved one. Our entire South High School family is diminished by her passing.
South High School Alumni Association
November 28, 2020