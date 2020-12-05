Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia Lamberth
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1928
DIED
December 2, 2020
Virginia Lamberth's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.