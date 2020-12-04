Menu
Virginia Mays
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1939
DIED
November 24, 2020
Virginia Mays's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Westside Chapel Funeral Home website.

Published by Westside Chapel Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Gospel Church
1249 Delaware Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee
Funeral services provided by:
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I am sorry to hear of Aunt Sue's passing. I will be praying for you all during this time.
Wendy Fleeger McCown
Family
December 4, 2020