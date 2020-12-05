Menu
Virginia McCrary
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Lakeview Cemetery
Virginia McCrary's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Headley Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Headley Funeral Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lakeview Cemetery
12100 E. 13th, Wichita, Kansas 67206
Funeral services provided by:
Headley Funeral Chapel
