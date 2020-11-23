Menu
Virginia McCray
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1929
DIED
November 11, 2020
Virginia McCray's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Roxbury, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury, Massachusetts 02119
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury, Massachusetts 02119
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
