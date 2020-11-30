Virginia Parker's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tapp Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs in Sulphur Springs, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tapp Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs website.
Published by Tapp Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs on Nov. 30, 2020.
