Virginia Ridgway
1924 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1924
DIED
June 18, 2020
Virginia Ridgway's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Koch Funeral Home LLC in Gnadenhutten, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Koch Funeral Home LLC website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Koch Funeral Home, LLC
244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629
Jun
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Koch Funeral Home, LLC
244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629
Koch Funeral Home LLC
