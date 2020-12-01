Menu
Virginia Sims
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
AARP
Virginia Sims's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc in Youngstown, OH .

Published by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc
