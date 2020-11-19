Virginia Slone's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belton Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belton Stroup Funeral Home website.
Published by Belton Stroup Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
