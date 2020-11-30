Menu
Virginia Stefano
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1925
DIED
November 25, 2020
Virginia Stefano's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren website.

Published by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. James Church
2532 Burton St. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren
