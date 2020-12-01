Menu
Virginia Stocker
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1924
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Virginia Stocker's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wood Funeral Home website.

Published by Wood Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson, Rushville, IL 62681
Nov
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson, Rushville, Illinois 62681
Wood Funeral Home
