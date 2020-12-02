Menu
Virginia Thomas
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
Virginia Thomas's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Cleveland, OH .

Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Main Location
2165 East 89th Street William F. Boyd Sr. Way, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Funeral services provided by:
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
