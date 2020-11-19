Virginia Westover's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Mobile, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home website.
Published by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.