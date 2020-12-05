Menu
Virginia Williams
1921 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1921
DIED
November 27, 2020
Virginia Williams's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.

Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home
5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Dec
9
Wake
11:00a.m.
Allen Chapel M.B.C.
9333 Miles Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44105
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
