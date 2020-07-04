Virginia Zrebski passed away in Roy, Utah on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 of natural causes. She was 94 years old.



Mom was born in Hamtramck, Michigan on March 3, 1926.



On June 16, 1945, she married Ladislaus Call Zrebski.



Mom is survived by three daughters, Jackie Wieczorek (Gus), Cindy Harris (Doyle) and Kathy Stribakas (Gus); five grandchildren, Todd, Jason, Jon, Conrad, Ami; five great-grandchildren, Brianna, Christian, Justin, Kayla and Katherine. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her twin sister, Pauline, and one grandson, Nick.



Grandma Gina loved her grandchildren. She always had so much fun when they were all together. She loved to play cards with them.



Virginia lived in Detroit, Michigan and later moved "up North" to St. Helen. After her spouse died, she moved to Utah to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Mom loved to visit Herriman where her daughter boarded horses. She loved to help feed the horses as well as the cats that roamed the ranch.



While living in Roy she worked as a "Senior Volunteer" at Clearfield High School for over ten years. She was well liked by all the students and teachers.



Virginia will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunridge Assisted Living in Roy, especially, Caitlin and the AFI Hospice team, especially, Sage for their support and tender care.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Utah and Michigan later in the year when family and friends can gather safely.

