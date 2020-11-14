Menu
Vivian Monfett
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1946
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
meals on wheels
Vivian Monfett's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vivian in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Nov
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
1945 Northampton Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
5 generations
Angela Renaudette
Daughter
November 13, 2020