Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vivian Moore
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1942
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Vivian Moore's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville in Byesville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vivian in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
W. Spruce Ave., Byesville, Ohio 43723
Funeral services provided by:
Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.