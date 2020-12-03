Menu
Vivian Rood
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1929
DIED
December 2, 2020
Vivian Rood's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .

Published by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St, Joseph Valley Memorial Park
327 W. Cleveland Road, Granger, Indiana 46530
Funeral services provided by:
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
