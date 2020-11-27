Menu
Vivian Smith
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1939
DIED
November 22, 2020
Vivian Smith's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, IA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand, Chariton, Iowa 50049
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand, Chariton, Iowa 50049
