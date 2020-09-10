Vivian J. (Quinn) Ward
Age 81 of Monroeville, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas G. Ward. Loving mother of Jean (Joseph) Dunnivan and Cristine (John) Mizerak. Cherished grandmother of Joey Dunnivan, and J.R., Luke, Jacob, and the late Aaron Mizerak. Also survived by six brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen (Grazier) Quinn; and five brothers and sisters. Vivian was a school crossing guard for Woodland Hills School District for more than 20 years, which she enjoyed greatly. Family and friends will be received Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11 a.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Burial will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 333 East Carson Street, #441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or at www.lls.org.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.