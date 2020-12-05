Menu
Vivianne Baskins
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1934
DIED
November 12, 2020
Vivianne Baskins's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville in Rockville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vivianne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville website.

Published by Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
