Vivianne Baskins's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville in Rockville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vivianne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville website.