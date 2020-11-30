Menu
Vivien Hostetler
1925 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1925
DIED
November 25, 2020
Vivien Hostetler's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford in Milford, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vivien in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford website.

Published by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lauber Funeral Home
101 C Street, Milford, Nebraska 68405
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
West Fairview Mennonite Church
West Pioneers Road, Milford, Nebraska 68405
Funeral services provided by:
Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services - Milford
