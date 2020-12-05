Menu
Von Hamrick
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1935
DIED
November 27, 2020
Von Hamrick's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Padgett & King Mortuary in Forest City, NC .

Published by The Padgett & King Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street, Forest City, NC 28043
Funeral services provided by:
The Padgett & King Mortuary
