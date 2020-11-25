Menu
Waclaw Chojnowski
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
Waclaw Chojnowski's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Waclaw in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne website.

Published by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00a.m.
Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home
20 East 22nd Street, Bayonne, New Jersey 07002
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Paul II Parish at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
39 East 22nd Street, Bayonne, New Jersey 07002
Funeral services provided by:
Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home - Bayonne
