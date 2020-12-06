Menu
Wade Brignac
1935 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Air Force
Wade Brignac's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walters Funeral Home website.

Published by Walters Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70507
Nov
24
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70507
Nov
25
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70507
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70507
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
Nov
25
Interment
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
