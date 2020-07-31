April 8, 1958- July 19, Wade was born in salt lake city and spent his childhood in Sandy UT, Kailua HI, and Mesa AZ and attended Viewmont high school where he made a lot great friends. From a young age he had a serious talent for mechanical and automotive projects. He always had an idea to make something go faster and he was great at it. He loved riding and fixing any kind of vehicle. Wade had a soft spot for animals and rescued many dogs through his life.



He is survived by, his son Verlin (Alisha) and two grandsons Jace and Kache who were the light of his life, his mother Jean, sisters Licia (Mike) and Tanya (Aaron). Many nieces and nephews with great memories of his love and generosity. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dog Muncie. He is preceded in death by his father Dan and sister Paige





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.