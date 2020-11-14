Menu
Waldo Avalos
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
Waldo Avalos's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville in Beeville, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Nov
18
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Nov
19
Interment
11:00a.m.
Pettus Cemetery
CR 117, Pettus, Texas 78146
Funeral services provided by:
Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville
