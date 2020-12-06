Menu
Wallace Bergeron
1923 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1923
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Wallace Bergeron's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc in Jeannette, PA .

Published by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
I worked at Jeanette Physical Therapy for many years and Wally was a such a wonderful and sweet person. Everyone enjoyed his company. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tracy Puza
Friend
December 4, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family. Wally was a great mentor in the PAP Engineering group at Elliott Company. Fond memories
John Keenan
Coworker
December 3, 2020