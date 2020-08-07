Wallace Kent Burningham passed away August 2, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.







He was born December 16, 1946 the son of Orlando Wallace and Priscilla Ann Warner Burningham. Married Michelle Dale Starbuck later divorced. Wallace worked as an Airport Maintenance Technician.







He is survived by his children Christie (Jody) Haslam, Paul (Ligia) Burningham, Jonathan (Geri) Burningham and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Nadine Barker.







Care is entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.









Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.