Walter Bass
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Walter Bass's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rux Funeral Home - Galva in Galva, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rux Funeral Home - Galva website.

Published by Rux Funeral Home - Galva on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
LaFayette Cemetery
Rt. 17, LaFayette, Illinois 61449
Rux Funeral Home - Galva
