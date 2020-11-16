Walter John Boehm, a good and kind man, passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 93.



He was born in Milwaukee on September 30, 1927 to Kurt & Paula Boehm. He was raised in Milwaukee and Southern California.



He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He demonstrated his belief in Christ through service to others, serving a mission in Brazil and late in life as a service missionary and volunteer at the Humanitarian Center. His secular service included a stint in the Navy Reserves at the tail end of WWll.



He attended BYU where he obtained both a Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree. He worked as an elementary school teacher, in accounting, and ultimately retired from the IRS at the age of 76.



Walter is survived by his wife (Bette Ogden Boehm), his six children: Gary [Debbie] Boehm, Gail Curtis, Bruce [Tracy] Boehm, Kris Boehm, Anita [Joseph] Whiteley, Paul [Dana] Boehm, sixteen grandchildren, and his siblings: Norman [Evelyn] Boehm, Don [Cheryl] Griffiths, and Jane Allred Anderson.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Sunridge Assisted Living staff, his hospice nurse Jessica, and many friends there with whom he enjoyed sharing poetry.



Due to the pandemic there will be no public viewing. Funeral services will be streamed by Myers Mortuary on Friday, November 20, 2020 followed by internment at the Roy City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, and at Walter's request, donations can be made to the LDS Humanitarian Center.



Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Walter's obituary on Myers website, starting at 10:30 a.m.

