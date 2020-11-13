Menu
Walter Bohna
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1930
DIED
November 6, 2020
Walter Bohna's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Ave. So., Nampa, Idaho 83651
Funeral services provided by:
Nampa Funeral Home
