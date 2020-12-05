Menu
Walter Bollinger
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020
Walter Bollinger's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc in Piedmont, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc website.

Published by Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Crossroads Cemetery
County Road 502, Greenville, Missouri 63944
Funeral services provided by:
Ruegg Funeral Homes Inc
