Walter William Bush, age 80, of Delmont, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 12th, 2020. He was born on July 25th 1940, son of the late Fred and Mildred (Kemerer) Bush. Walt is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Charlotte (DeCecco) Bush; two daughters, Michelle (Brian) Hamilton, Janice (Ken) Krotz; three grandchildren, Stephanie Krotz (Fiance- Justin Houck), Justin Hamilton, Olivia Hamilton; sister, Carol Hartman. Walt was a passionate farmer and a retired overhead crane operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports with his family; especially the Steelers. He was a gentle and kind man who loved his family with all of his heart. Walt fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease for over 36 years with strength and dignity. He was a great role model to his family. He was a man of great faith and is now at peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a man of strong character and enjoyed the simple things in life. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. Our family would like to extend our thanks to Heartland Hospice Care for their compassion, especially Cindy VonAlman and Robin Steele. We would also like to thank his caregiver, Wellington Kanshimike, for his grace and compassion for the last few months of Walt's life. Friends will be received at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381), on Sunday, November 15th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16th at 10am at Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont, with Pastor Kara Propst officiating. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Michael J Fox Foundation (Donation Processing, The Michael J Fox Foundation
P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.