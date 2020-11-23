Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Bush
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1940
DIED
November 12, 2020
Walter Bush's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bash-Nied Funeral Home in Delmont, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bash-Nied Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, Pennsylvania 15626
Nov
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, Pennsylvania 15626
Nov
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
Nov
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
, Delmont, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Walt was my mentor during my High School and College Years. He taught me the benefits of hard work, being truthful and to be a very caring person. The many afternoons in "the loft" playing basketball with Walt and friends are a cherished part of my life. I will forever hold the memories of time with Walt and everything he taught me. Rest in Peace Walt
Frank Murphy
Friend
November 20, 2020
Thank you for allowing us the honor of caring for Walter. The loss of a loved one is never easy, but know our care remains here for you and your family through your grief. We hope we can offer comfort and strength during this difficult time of loss. With heartfelt sympathy, Your Heartland Hospice Team.
Your Heartland Hospice Team
November 16, 2020
I will always cherish the memories of chasing the piglets around the barn as a child and fixing your chain saw when I grew older. God speed Walter
David Bush
Family
November 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of you. Walt was the ultimate example of a no quit attitude. Charlotte, you took such wonderful care of him, denying your very self. Your daughters and son-in-laws were also so helpful. You all did all you could for him. God bless all of you. Much love. Nancy DeCecco
Nancy DeCecco
November 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathleen Meyers King
Neighbor
November 15, 2020
a loved one
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John and Carol Rogina
Friend
November 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Your dad had such a gentleness about him, and he always had a smile on his face. Our Deepest Sympathy
Terri Gallucci VanDyke and Scott
November 14, 2020
My fondest memories were helping Walt with the farm work and playing basketball in the barn loft. Walt was a huge influence on me in my formative years as a teenager growing up.
George Washburn
Friend
November 14, 2020
Susan Mularski
Friend
November 14, 2020