Walter Ebert
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
Walter Ebert's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. in Saugerties, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Dec
3
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc.
45 John St., Saugerties, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
