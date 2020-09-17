In the early hours of September 11, 2020 Walter R. Elmer passed away at his home in Riverdale, Utah.



Walter was born on October 1, 1954 to Harvey and Helen Elmer. He was blessed to be part of a large family as one of their 16 children. He grew up loving to hunt, fish, and go camping with family and friends.



Walter graduated from Weber High School. He would later join the United States Air Force where he served for 6 years.



Walter married Theresa Johnson in Baytown, Texas on September 23, 1977. Becoming a father to her year old daughter Amber. They would have two children together before divorcing in 1983.



He would marry and divorce again later in life becoming a loving step father and friend. Walter was always willing to help out family and friends whenever he could even when he began losing his sight in 2007.



Walter is survived by his children Rex (Melissa) Elmer of Ogden, Stephanie Elmer of Ogden, and Amber (Doug) Keyes of Highlands, Texas. His grandchildren Jacee, Azuree, Texee, Tristan, Killian, and Anna. Step children Misty and Jonathan Spendlove. His 13 brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was proceeded in death by his mother, Helen, father, Harvey and two brothers, William and Rodney, and many other family and friends.



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm the Heritage Hall, 4270 West 1250 South, Ogden, Utah 84404.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.