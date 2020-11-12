Menu
Walter Gilbert
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1935
DIED
November 7, 2020
Walter Gilbert's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus website.

Published by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Phillip Lutheran Church
1506 E. Long St, Columbus, Ohio
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Phillip Lutheran
1506 E Long St, Columbus, Ohio 43203
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
