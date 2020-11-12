Walter Gilbert's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus in Columbus, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus website.
Published by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus on Nov. 12, 2020.
