Walter Heinze
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1930
DIED
November 11, 2020
Walter Heinze's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hazlet, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730
Funeral services provided by:
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
